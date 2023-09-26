'When Hope Whispers' author Zoleka Mandela has died

Author Zoleka Mandela, granddaughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died.

She was admitted to hospital on September 18 for ongoing treatment for metastatic cancer in the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord.

The family confirmed the news of her passing in a statement on her Instagram timeline.

“Recent scans revealed significant disease progression including fibrosis in the lungs as well as several emboli.

“Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday surrounded by friends and family. Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her,” read the statement.

In 2022 Zoleka confirmed she had cancer in her liver and lungs.

The author, who documented her 10-year breast cancer journey in an autobiography, When Hope Whispers, and known as a cancer survivor, took to Instagram announcing the doctors' reports after her oncologist performed a CAT scan.