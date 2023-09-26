×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele, police commissioner provide update on fight against serious crime

By TIMESLIVE - 26 September 2023

Police minister Bheki Cele and the SAPS leadership are briefing the media on Tuesday.

The briefing is expected to provide an update on “recent successes achieved” by the police in response to serious and violent crime including aggravated armed robberies, kidnapping, extortion and cash-in-transit (CIT) heists.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award

Latest