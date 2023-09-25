Two people are believed to have died after they were swept away by flood waters in Villiersdorp and at the Botriver bridge.
A police search is underway, said Reinard Geldenhuys, manager for the emergency services in the Overberg district municipality.
There has been a range of emergencies in the area, he said.
On Sunday night, seven families at Elgin Timbers were evacuated by EMS.
On Monday , about 30 people had to be rescued when the Klein River broke its banks. The NSRI and Overstrand fire and rescue services attended.
An NSRI team was dispatched to rescue four people stuck on their roofs in the Greyton area. The Overstrand district fire and rescue services provided support.
Several other smaller rescues and evacuations took place throughout the day by EMS and fire and rescue services, he said.
“The challenges are multiple road closures isolating areas and towns in the Overberg. The most severe of these is the Botriver bridge on the N2 that washed away early this morning.
“Loss of electricity, water and cell communication have been reported throughout the district and are being attended to.
“Significant damage to homes, businesses and critical infrastructure have been reported.”
With reports of road users stuck in queues up to 20km long, Geldenhuys cautioned there were no safe routes to Cape Town or out of the area.
Some roads are expected to reopen by Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Two people feared dead, swept away in Cape floods
Image: Overberg District Municipality
