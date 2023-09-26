Algoa Park police are searching for two 20-year-olds who went missing in separate incidents.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Mihlali Khalani went missing in April while Tshiliso Ramatlapeng was last seen in August.
“Khalani left his home and never returned,” Beetge said.
“He was last seen on April 18 at about 8am when he left his home at 28194 Khan’s Grounds, Missionvale, Gqeberha.
“Ramatlapeng left his home to go for soccer gym and never returned.
“He was last seen on August 1 at about 5.30pm when he left his home at 20 Sueltz Street, Sidwell, Gqeberha.”
Ramatlapeng was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey jeans and white takkies.
Beetge requested that anyone who could assist police with information should contact the SAPS Algoa Park detectives, Warrant Officer Zamikaya Khowa at 063-081-1426 or alternatively 08600-10111.
HeraldLIVE
Two 20-year-olds missing in Gqeberha
Algoa Park police are searching for two 20-year-olds who went missing in separate incidents.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Mihlali Khalani went missing in April while Tshiliso Ramatlapeng was last seen in August.
“Khalani left his home and never returned,” Beetge said.
“He was last seen on April 18 at about 8am when he left his home at 28194 Khan’s Grounds, Missionvale, Gqeberha.
“Ramatlapeng left his home to go for soccer gym and never returned.
“He was last seen on August 1 at about 5.30pm when he left his home at 20 Sueltz Street, Sidwell, Gqeberha.”
Ramatlapeng was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey jeans and white takkies.
Beetge requested that anyone who could assist police with information should contact the SAPS Algoa Park detectives, Warrant Officer Zamikaya Khowa at 063-081-1426 or alternatively 08600-10111.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News