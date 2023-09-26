St Andrew’s old boy to fly flag high at Oxford University
Top academic achiever Daniel Erasmus selected as a Rhodes Scholar-Elect 2024 scholarship recipient
An opportunity of a lifetime lies ahead for Gqeberha-born academic extraordinaire Daniel Erasmus after his recent selection as one of the Rhodes Scholar-Elect 2024 scholarship recipients.
Erasmus said while he was excited about the opportunity he still had not fully comprehended the immensity of the accomplishment...
