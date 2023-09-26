A 30-year-old woman and four “hitmen” will appear in the Estcourt magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday for the murder of a 63-year-old woman killed in what police say was a case of mistaken identity.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the pensioner was killed in her home in Ntabamhlophe on Sunday by hitmen who had been contracted to kill her daughter, allegedly by a 30-year-old woman.
“The woman reportedly hired hitmen to kill another woman whom she accused of having an affair with her boyfriend. The woman travelled with the four men to Ntabamhlophe where the hit was to be carried out,” Netshiunda said.
“Report suggests that the suspects shot the mother of the intended victim in a case of mistaken identity. The 63-year-old was certified dead at the scene.”
The suspects were arrested within hours after the murder by police near the Mooi River Toll Plaza
“All five suspects were arrested and one of them had blood stains on his clothing. A firearm with three rounds of ammunition was found in their possession,” he said.
The suspected mastermind said she had merely requested a lift from the four men but Netshiunda said preliminary investigations found she was the owner of the vehicle.
“While still at the crime scene, community members who chased the vehicle from Ntabamhlophe arrived and confirmed that the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling was seen leaving the murder scene and they gave chase.
“One of the suspects has already been identified as a hitman who has been on the police’s list of wanted suspects in connection with murder cases. The suspect, originally from the Maphumulo area, alternated residences between KwaMashu hostel and Umlazi.”
TimesLIVE
'Hitmen' arrested with KZN woman who allegedly ordered hit on boyfriend’s lover
Image: SA Trucker /Twitter
