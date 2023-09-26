Gqeberha judge rules in favour of foreign national in visa dispute
Glimmer of hope for man whose wife was found murdered on old Coega road
The Gqeberha high court has ruled in favour of a foreign national who applied for an order compelling the department of home affairs to review its rejection of his application for a visa extension.
The September 15 judgment came as a glimmer of hope for Chika Emenaha, whose wife, Ayanda Dupa-Emenaha, was murdered earlier in 2023. ..
