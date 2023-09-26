Flood-hit Nelson Mandela Bay residents mop up during calm before next storm
As Nelson Mandela Bay residents enjoyed a brief respite on Monday from the weekend’s strong winds and heavy rain, with more downpours expected at night-time, the morning sun revealed the extent of the damage and flooding.
Gale-force winds ripped off roofs and uprooted trees, and heavy downpours flooded streets and homes...
