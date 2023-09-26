×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Five men shot dead in Gugulethu

26 September 2023
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
The men were seated in two vehicles when they were gunned down. Stock photo.
The men were seated in two vehicles when they were gunned down. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Cape Town police are investigating a mass shooting after gunmen killed five people in Gugulethu on Monday night.

Police were called to Fenqe Street in KTC, where they discovered the bodies of five men with gunshot wounds in two vehicles.

“Reports indicate that the victims were sitting inside two vehicles when another vehicle with armed men emerged and shots were fired at the occupants of the two vehicles,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

“Five men between the ages of 46 and 52 were killed. The motive for the shooting is being investigated, with no arrests made yet.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award

Latest