Emergency services in need of critical care
Employees battle hotline issues, ambulance woes and frequent attacks in Gqeberha
Nelson Mandela Bay’s emergency services are in poor health, with nine ambulances out of action, a hotline not operational during load-shedding and employees coming under frequent attack.
..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.