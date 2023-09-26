×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Emergency services in need of critical care

Employees battle hotline issues, ambulance woes and frequent attacks in Gqeberha

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 26 September 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay’s emergency services are in poor health, with nine ambulances out of action, a hotline not operational during load-shedding and employees coming under frequent attack.

..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award

Latest