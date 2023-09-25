Trailblazing submariner honoured at Gqeberha memorial service
Dozens of people pay tribute to Gillian Malouw-Hector at sea cadets facility where she started her career
Tears glistened in the eyes of those paying their respects to fallen SA Navy officer Gillian Malouw-Hector, as memories of her service and sacrifice were relived at the remembrance wall of the TS Lanherne Sea Cadets facility in Gqeberha.
Dozens of people paid tribute to Malouw-Hector as they laid flowers at the remembrance wall during an intimate memorial service at the weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.