News

Renovation of Zwide school’s damaged electrical workshop begins

By Taron Welman - 25 September 2023

For its ruby anniversary, Khwezi Lomso Comprehensive School could not have asked for a better gift from the education department as work has started on the long-awaited renovation of its electrical workshop.

The Zwide school’s workshop was damaged when a water tank fell through the roof in May 2021...

