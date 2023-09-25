Gqeberha mosque celebrates 50th anniversary
Masjidut Taqwa in Gelvan Park became beacon of hope for Muslim community after forced removals in apartheid era
A beacon of unity and hope for the Muslim community in Gqeberha, the Masjidut Taqwa in Gelvan Park, celebrated its golden jubilee on Saturday.
The celebration took attendees on a journey from when the first mosque was built in Kariega in the 1840s until 1973 when Masjidut Taqwa — the largest mosque and Islamic centre in the Eastern Cape — was officially opened and beyond...
