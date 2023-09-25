Crack K9 duo corner cable theft suspects
Mustafa the police dog and his handler, Warrant Officer Damien Theron, starred in two cable theft swoops at the weekend as police continue to battle the scourge which is crippling infrastructure and provision of basic services to communities.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said on Sunday the first incident had taken place in Humewood at about 3.15am on Saturday...
