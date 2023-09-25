Call for tighter security at NMU after student fatally stabbed at residence
The Nelson Mandela University student representative council has called for stricter security controls at residences after a student was fatally stabbed at the weekend.
The attack occurred at the Sanlam Student Village at about 11.30pm on Friday...
