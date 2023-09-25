×

News

Bad weather no match for Zwide rugby fans

25 September 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Dedicated Bok fans in Zwide braved the inclement weather at the weekend to back their “boytjie” on the streets the Springbok captain once called home.

Spirits were high before the defending champions’ clash against the Irish on Saturday, with everyone from taxi drivers to children cheering and hoping to make it three from three at the 2023 Rugby World Cup...

