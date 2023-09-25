×

ANC MP mourns brother killed during robbery in Ekurhuleni, speaks out against criminal impunity

By TimesLIVE - 25 September 2023
Ekurhuleni businessman Mongezi Mkiva died after being fatally shot during a robbery. File photo
Ekurhuleni businessman Mongezi Mkiva died on Sunday, a few hours after being shot several times during a robbery at his flat in Rondebult.

This is according to his brother Zolani Mkiva, an ANC MP and general secretary of Contralesa.

"My family and I are heartbroken by the murder," he said.

Contralesa general secretary and ANC MP Zolani Mkiva spoke out against a culture of criminal impunity after his brother was murdered during a robbery.
"Mongezi was a quiet and dignified man who ran his own business on the East Rand. He leaves behind his children Naledi and Qiqa."

Mkiva said the family joined many other good South African families as victims of brutality.

"Murder in our society is at genocidal level. It’s not just about policing, though a criminal justice system that held thugs accountable would help. It’s also about the nation’s soul. About compassion, dignity and the value of life.

"We have failed to reckon with the inhumanity of our past and build a society on the principles of inter-dependence and common purpose so we live with a culture of criminal impunity.

"The single most important missing ingredient right now is respect for one another and respect for life."

