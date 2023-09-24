×

Couple charged with murder of elderly Jeffreys Bay man

By Herald Reporter - 24 September 2023

A Jeffreys Bay resident and his teenage girlfriend have been arrested and charged with the murder of an elderly man in the town.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said George Mildenhall, 82, had been attacked in his home in Mossel Street, Jeffreys Bay, during the night of September 12-13...

