NMU student killed in on-campus residence

A Nelson Mandela University student has been arrested after fatally stabbing a fellow student at an on-campus residence on Friday evening.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a 23-year-old student was arrested after handing himself over at the Humewood police station on Saturday afternoon.
He had initially fled the scene.
The heinous attack occurred at about 11:30pm at the Sanlam Student Village on Friday and saw the 28-year-old victim, Mziwenene Tinza, declared dead on scene.
“Tinza and the suspect was at a student accommodation in University Way, when they were embroiled in an argument which later turned physical.
“Mziwenene was fatally stabbed in the chest,” she said.
The accused has been remanded in custody and will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate court on a murder charge on Tuesday.
Nelson Mandela University has since expressed its shock about the incident.
In a memo sent to staff on Saturday afternoon, the university appealed for calm while also committing to working with law enforcement during the course of the investigation.
“The University extends its deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased student,” read the statement.
“The University commits to co-operating with the relevant law enforcement agency throughout this process and appeals for calm and sensitivity as the police investigation runs its course.
“Affected students are encouraged to approach Emthonjeni Student Wellness, while staff can access support through the available staff wellness interventions.”
