Churchgoer missing in sea off Camps Bay, prompting warnings from NSRI

A Middelburg man went missing at Camps Bay, Cape Town, on Friday.
The 21-year-old, believed to be a Zimbabwean, appeared to be part of a church group from Mpumalanga which was visiting the beach for a religious event in Green Point, said NSRI Bakoven deputy station commander Bevan Geyser.
“At about 2pm on Friday, NSRI Bakoven Station 2 was activated after eyewitness reports of a man missing at Camps Bay Beach. NSRI Bakoven Station 2, NSRI Table Bay Station 3, SA Police Services (SAPS), CoCT Law Enforcement, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, WC government health EMS and Netcare 911 ambulance services responded, with a rescue craft dispatched by NSRI Bakoven.
“Cape Town Helicopters dispatched four helicopters to assist, conducting five aerial sea searches, while five NSRI rescue swimmers conducted a free-dive search,” Geyser said.
SAPS Water Policing and Dive Services and an EMS rescue squad drone team also took part in an air, sea and shoreline search, but despite this, there was no sign of the man, he added.
“A good Samaritan attempted to rescue the man, who it appears had been caught in rip currents. The adult male was treated on the beach for non-fatal drowning symptoms and transported to hospital by in a stable condition, where he is recovering,” said Geyser.
Police divers are continuing the search.
Meanwhile, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting gale-force winds and rough sea conditions along the Western and Eastern Cape coastlines and beyond, the NSRI has appealed to seafarers and the public to be cautious.
“Saws is forecasting heavy rainfall and areas may experience flooding. We are appealing to the public to follow Saws weather warnings and updated weather forecasts. Don’t deliberately get into harm's way.
“Stay inside. Don’t drive. Don't launch to go to sea unless you absolutely have to. Be cautious and be safety-minded. Watch out for each other. Seafarers should wear life jackets while at sea and we appeal to coastal hikers, shoreline anglers, paddlers, sailboarders, surfers and bathers to rather stay away from rough seas and be safety conscious,” the institute said.
Churchgoer missing in sea off Camps Bay, prompting warnings from NSRI
Image: NSRI
