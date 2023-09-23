All White Heritage Day Picnic postponed
The highly anticipated All White Heritage Day Picnic has been postponed after the inclement weather warnings for Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend.
Event organiser Isandla Black made the announcement on Friday night after the SA weather service issued warnings regarding heavy rains and gale force winds ahead of the event scheduled to take place in Kariega on Sunday...
