News

WATCH LIVE | Deputy President Paul Mashatile Q&A in National Assembly

By TimesLIVE - 22 September 2023

Courtesy of SABC

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is back in the National Assembly on Friday for another oral reply session.

He is expected to face questions ranging from land reform and restitution following the national dialogue on coalition governments last month.

