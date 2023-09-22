Three pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve continue to receive treatment in hospital after falling ill from eating muffins allegedly laced with dagga, known as space cookies.
Three pupils remain in hospital after eating 'space cookies', two suspects due in court today
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Three pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve continue to receive treatment in hospital after falling ill from eating muffins allegedly laced with dagga, known as space cookies.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane was relieved that 87 other pupils had recovered and were discharged from the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital.
“Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding this incident continue.
“We are relieved the affected pupils were discharged following this saddening incident. We wish the remaining pupils speedy recovery,” Chiloane said.
SowetanLIVE reported the children who fell ill had bought the muffins for R2 each from men outside the school on Wednesday.
Two suspects aged 19 and 21 have been arrested and are expected to appear before the Soshanguve magistrate’s court on Friday.
