×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Three pupils remain in hospital after eating 'space cookies', two suspects due in court today

By TimesLIVE - 22 September 2023
A total of 90 pupils at Pulamadibogo Primary School in Pretoria fell ill after eating muffins allegedly laced with dagga.
A total of 90 pupils at Pulamadibogo Primary School in Pretoria fell ill after eating muffins allegedly laced with dagga.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Three pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve continue to receive treatment in hospital after falling ill from eating muffins allegedly laced with dagga, known as space cookies.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane was relieved that 87 other pupils had recovered and were discharged from the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital.

“Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding this incident continue.

“We are relieved the affected pupils were discharged following this saddening incident. We wish the remaining pupils speedy recovery,” Chiloane said.

SowetanLIVE reported the children who fell ill had bought the muffins for R2 each from men outside the school on Wednesday. 

Two suspects aged 19 and 21 have been arrested and are expected to appear before the Soshanguve magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award

Latest