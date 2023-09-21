The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will investigate a complaint of racism against a University of the Free State (UFS) lecturer.
SAHRC to investigate UFS lecturer for 'calling white people land thieves'
Reporter
Image: Facebook/University of Free State
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will investigate a complaint of racism against a University of the Free State (UFS) lecturer.
The grievance was lodged by AfriForum Youth against sociology lecturer Dr Pedro Mzileni after students complained about a “racist” lecture he gave last month.
“His divisive rhetoric appeared to be aimed at stoking the fires of racial division and hostility. Meanwhile, a student studying in Mzileni’s sociology class informed us, and sent evidence, of repeated racist comments by Mzileni,” AfriForum Youth spokesperson René van der Vyver said.
Mzileni apparently referred to coloured and Indian people as “deputy whites” and to white people as “land thieves”, she added.
“Initially we found the statement about deputy whites shocking, but we then received recordings and could hear him referring to white people as land thieves and demons, and saying the only poor people in the country are black people,” said Van der Vyver.
This “evidence” was sent to the SAHRC on Thursday to support the complaint.
An independent law firm is also probing the matter.
“It is a step in the right direction that the SAHRC will investigate AfriForum Youth’s complaint against a racist lecturer. Ideologically distorted and racist content that is shoved down students’ throats on our campuses must never be allowed,” said Van der Vyver.
Meanwhile, UFS is investigating another incident that took place last week.
During a practical session for first-year students at the Bloemfontein campus on September 14, a student allegedly hurled a racial slur at another, the university said.
“The university views the matter in a very serious light and has launched an urgent and formal investigation into the alleged incident. The UFS condemns any form of racial actions from its students and staff, and will act decisively if any of these actions speak against the values of the university,” the institution added.
