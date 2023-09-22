×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Persistent water leak damages Walmer resident’s internet fibre

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 22 September 2023
Domestic worker Monica Nxakala looks at the pond of water that has accumulated in Fordyce Road
NO JOY:  Domestic worker Monica Nxakala looks at the pond of water that has accumulated in Fordyce Road
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Walmer resident Belinda Brass is livid after a water leak reported three times has formed a pond outside her property and left her fibre connection damaged.

Since last week, clean water has been bubbling out of the front of her Fordyce Road property and by Thursday had started to lap onto her driveway.

The source of the leak remains a mystery as none of the visible plumbing on the property is damaged.

Brass said three reference numbers were as far as she got with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

“We first logged it via the website on Friday morning and then followed up with a call but they would just drop the phone,” she said.

“I phoned again on Monday and got a reference number and when they did not come I escalated to the councillor [Ward 3’s David Hayselden], who also followed up, but nothing has happened.”

Brass said she made other attempts on Wednesday and Thursday.

To add insult  to injury, Brass said the water had damaged her fibre which she has to pay to replace.

“On Wednesday just after 1pm, it went down.

“I have not been able to work because it’s damaged.

“I am losing my salary and it’s costing too much,” she said.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki did not respond to questions at the time of publication. 

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award

Latest