Persistent water leak damages Walmer resident’s internet fibre
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Walmer resident Belinda Brass is livid after a water leak reported three times has formed a pond outside her property and left her fibre connection damaged.
Since last week, clean water has been bubbling out of the front of her Fordyce Road property and by Thursday had started to lap onto her driveway.
The source of the leak remains a mystery as none of the visible plumbing on the property is damaged.
Brass said three reference numbers were as far as she got with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
“We first logged it via the website on Friday morning and then followed up with a call but they would just drop the phone,” she said.
“I phoned again on Monday and got a reference number and when they did not come I escalated to the councillor [Ward 3’s David Hayselden], who also followed up, but nothing has happened.”
Brass said she made other attempts on Wednesday and Thursday.
To add insult to injury, Brass said the water had damaged her fibre which she has to pay to replace.
“On Wednesday just after 1pm, it went down.
“I have not been able to work because it’s damaged.
“I am losing my salary and it’s costing too much,” she said.
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki did not respond to questions at the time of publication.
