Nelson Mandela Bay trailblazer in submarine tragedy
Humble mom who died in disaster off coast of Kommetjie had ‘big love and passion for the navy’
She was Africa’s first woman to work as a qualified submarine navigator, but Gqeberha’s Lieutenant Gillian Malouw-Hector was also a wife and a mother.
The 33-year-old was among the three people who died in the SA Navy submarine disaster just off the coast of Kommetjie in the Western Cape on Wednesday...
