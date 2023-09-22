×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay trailblazer in submarine tragedy

Humble mom who died in disaster off coast of Kommetjie had ‘big love and passion for the navy’

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 22 September 2023

She was Africa’s first woman to work as a qualified submarine navigator, but Gqeberha’s Lieutenant Gillian Malouw-Hector was also a wife and a mother.

The 33-year-old was among the three people who died in the SA Navy submarine disaster just off the coast of Kommetjie in the Western Cape on Wednesday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award

Latest