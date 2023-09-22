×

Environmentalists hand over list of grievances to metro

By Brandon Nel - 22 September 2023

About 250 environmentalists took to the streets on Thursday morning, ripping into the government’s proposals for offshore oil and gas blasting, Karpowerships and the possible resurgence of plans for a nuclear reactor in the province.

The group said the proposals were not in the public’s interest and would only worsen climate change...

