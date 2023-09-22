A robber and passenger resorted to biting each other during a hold-up in Mpumalanga, forcing the attackers to leave a firearm behind when they fled.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala recounted the unusual circumstances during the hijacking as told to police officers by the victims: “Two armed suspects driving in a vehicle with blue lights stopped two victims who were travelling on the N4 in Dalmanutha, near Belfast, in the early hours of Thursday at about 4.45am.
“The perpetrators acted as if they were law enforcement officers, ordering the driver to stop.
“The driver was told by one of the suspects he needed to drive to a weighbridge for processing. The other suspect went to the passenger side and took out a firearm, which he pointed at the driver's son and took his passport.
“A scuffle broke out between the driver's son and the suspect holding a firearm. The suspect was somehow disarmed by the driver's son, who managed to grab the pistol and bite his hand. However, the suspect in turn bit his ear.”
Both suspects fled the scene, leaving behind the firearm.
Police are investigating a case of robbery and will try to trace the owner of the firearm.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has expressed concern at the use of blue lights by robbers preying on victims, adding: “We are following their tracks and it is just a matter of time before we bring them to book.”
TimesLIVE
Biting frenzy during 'blue-light gang' hold-up
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
