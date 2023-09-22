Artist steps up to highlight plight of underprivileged pupils
Unique art project captures worn-out shoes through ceramic slip-casting
Seeing pupils walk long distances in torn, second- or even third-hand school shoes, inspired Nelson Mandela University third-year bachelor of visual arts student Nosiviwe Matikinca, 22, to immortalise these shoes through a ceramic slip-casting method.
The unique project, titled “Ndiziphiwe — They were given to me”, saw her win the coveted 2023 Sasol New Signatures Art Competition and a R100,000 cash prize. ..
