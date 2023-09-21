Ten arrested in Cradock after Baywest jewellery heist
Suspects heading for Gauteng held after co-ordinated police action
Crime intelligence coupled with cutting edge security technology led to the swift arrests of 10 robbery suspects and the recovery of jewellery worth an estimated R1m.
The suspects, believed to have ties to a larger robbery syndicate linked to heists across the country, were allegedly fleeing to Gauteng after robbing a jewellery store at Baywest Mall on Wednesday morning...
