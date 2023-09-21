×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ten arrested in Cradock after Baywest jewellery heist

Suspects heading for Gauteng held after co-ordinated police action

By Riaan Marais - 21 September 2023

Crime intelligence coupled with cutting edge security technology led to the swift arrests of 10 robbery suspects and the recovery of jewellery worth an estimated R1m.

The suspects, believed to have ties to a larger robbery syndicate linked to heists across the country, were allegedly fleeing to Gauteng after robbing a jewellery store at Baywest Mall on Wednesday morning...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award

Latest