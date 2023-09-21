Nelson Mandela Bay poets honoured in Ireland
Works celebrating SA heroes to be recited and archived
Nelson Mandela Bay award-winning poets Madoda Ndlakuse, Nobesuthu Mandlovu and Flow Wellington will have their poems on local heroes archived alongside some of Ireland’s literary greats at the University College Dublin.
Nine SA poets had their poems selected to be played at The Golden Shovel by the Poetry Jukebox’s Quotidian and will be launched as part of the Makhazeni International Arts Festival 2023 on October 18...
