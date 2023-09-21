Family hires private investigator to probe murder of ex-EP rugby player Siyanda Mangaliso
With the murder of e-hailing driver and erstwhile Eastern Province Rugby Union flanker Siyanda Mangaliso still unsolved two years on, his family has enlisted the services of a private investigator.
Mangaliso, a father of one and former Grey High School pupil, was on duty at the time of his death...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.