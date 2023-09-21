×

News

Dangerous Arlington dumpsite set for security upgrade

Work on first phase of R65m project to begin on October 1

By Andisa Bonani - 21 September 2023

The muggings, assaults and fatalities that have plagued Nelson Mandela Bay’s Arlington tip could be coming to an end with the municipality launching the first stage of a R65m security upgrade to the facility.

The upgrade will improve access control in the hope of preventing unauthorised access and criminal activity which places the lives of workers and residents at risk...

