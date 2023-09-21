Child knocked down by vehicle in dangerous Target Kloof
While Essexvale residents have been calling for more calming measures along Target Kloof for years, a child was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday.
The lack of calming measures, coupled with treacherous curves on the road, makes it dangerous to drive out of side streets in the area where motorists struggle to see oncoming traffic...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.