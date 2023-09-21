Big hair don’t care in fabulous production of ‘Hairspray’
Big hair, fast moves and soulful voices are in store for theatre lovers with the spectacular staging of the PE Gilbert & Sullivan Society’s Hairspray.
Delightful to the core and stupendously energetic, this rendition of Hairspray lives up to the public’s expectations. ..
