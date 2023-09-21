×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Big hair don’t care in fabulous production of ‘Hairspray’

21 September 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Big hair, fast moves and soulful voices are in store for theatre lovers with the spectacular staging of the PE Gilbert & Sullivan Society’s Hairspray.

Delightful to the core and stupendously energetic, this rendition of Hairspray lives up to the public’s expectations. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award

Latest