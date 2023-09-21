×

News

ANC regional headquarters escapes damage from fire in structure occupied by vagrants

By Andisa Bonani and Tshepiso Mametela - 21 September 2023

ANC officials at the regional office in Gqeberha intend to demolish a structure — overrun by vagrants — behind Florence Matomela House after a fire which flared up on Wednesday.

ANC Nelson Mandela Bay regional deputy chair Siphiwo Tshaka said he was on his way to assess the incident on Wednesday afternoon, but based on reports he had received, the regional offices in Govan Mbeki Avenue had not been affected...

