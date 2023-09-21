ANC regional headquarters escapes damage from fire in structure occupied by vagrants
ANC officials at the regional office in Gqeberha intend to demolish a structure — overrun by vagrants — behind Florence Matomela House after a fire which flared up on Wednesday.
ANC Nelson Mandela Bay regional deputy chair Siphiwo Tshaka said he was on his way to assess the incident on Wednesday afternoon, but based on reports he had received, the regional offices in Govan Mbeki Avenue had not been affected...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.