All have role to play in preserving city’s heritage, says trust
While there is a fine balancing act between preserving the Bay’s history and acting within the confines of the law, engagement is key to facilitating progress and assisting property owners and developers to move the city into the future.
By engaging with all the relevant role players and assisting with the varied interpretation of the National Heritage Act, the Mandela Bay Heritage Trust is playing a key role in educating the local construction industry and keeping an eye on the city’s built heritage...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.