Rand Water says several suburbs are affected after the Zuikerbosch water treatment plant's power lines were damaged during a severe thunderstorm around midnight on Tuesday.
Attempts to restart the plant after a power trip revealed faults along the overhead power lines supplying the auxiliary plant.
The power failure means the loss of 2,000-million litres a day, Rand Water said.
“This load reduction has affected all municipalities supplied from Zuikerbosch.”
These include Meredale, Waterval, Klipriviersberg, Klipfontein, Brakfontein, Germiston, Northridge, Haartebeeshoek, Brakpan, Vlakfontein, Selcourt, Wildebeestfontein and Stompiesfontein.
Water losses after Gauteng treatment plant power lines damaged in storm
Image: Chris Van Lennep
