News

WATCH LIVE | NSFAS and contracted direct payment system companies appear before parliament committee

By TIMESLIVE - 20 September 2023

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is appearing before parliament's portfolio committee on its plan to resolve problems related to the new direct payment system.

Tenet Technology, eZaga, Noracco Corporation and Coinvest Africa are also appearing to brief the committee on their backgrounds and profiles, contracts with NSFAS, disbursement of allowances to students, challenges experienced and plans to address them.

