EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
The case was postponed on Thursday last week.
He is facing a charge of discharging a firearm in public.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | EFF leader Julius Malema back in court
TimesLIVE
