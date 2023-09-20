A massive rescue operation is under way at Slangkop Lighthouse off Kommetjie, near Cape Town, to rescue SA Navy mariners after apparently being washed overboard.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said in a late afternoon update on Wednesday that two people had died, two were taken to hospital for treatment and four others appeared to be well after being rescued.
TimesLIVE was informed at the scene that the mariners had been washed off the deck of a navy submarine but this is yet to be confirmed by the military.
Lambinon said while it was initially believed they were navy divers, they are naval mariners.
Police, EMS, the SA Navy and Air Force, navy command and the maritime rescue co-ordination centre are involved in the search.
“This is an ongoing operation,” said Lambinon.
This is a developing story
Two naval mariners drown, more saved in rescue off coast of Kommetjie
Unconfirmed reports say the mariners were washed overboard
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
