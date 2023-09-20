Rocks and burning debris were strewn across the N2 early on Wednesday. A Thusong Service Centre and a vehicle from the fire department were set alight.
Swellendam braced for 24-hour shutdown protest
Image: Swellendam municipality
Disgruntled Swellendam residents on Wednesday embarked on a 24-hour “shutdown” in protest over indigent benefits and other grievances.
Violence rocked the historical town in the Western Cape last month over a council policy requiring indigent households to apply for subsidised services. The municipal offices were torched and some shops looted.
Rocks and burning debris were strewn across the N2 early on Wednesday. A Thusong Service Centre and a vehicle from the fire department were set alight.
Mayor Francois du Rand said the municipality did not support the shutdown and appealed for calm.
“It's crucial to emphasise that individuals who choose not to participate in the shutdown have the freedom to exercise their rights, including the freedom of movement and the ability to go to work or school,” he said in a message to residents.
The shutdown was announced after a meeting on Tuesday between municipal representatives, police, ward committee member Monwabisi Mtyanga and ANC councillor Julian Matthysen — acting on behalf of the community.
Affected residents have raised grievances against the indigent policy, having to pay an infrastructure levy to receive services and issues regarding rebates for pensioners.
“The decision not to support it [the shutdown] was motivated by the need to protect the local economy and maintain the efficient operation of the municipal administration,” said Du Rand.
“It is clear that certain residents of the informal settlement in Railton do not care about the disruption caused by such a march.
“Law enforcement agencies, such as SAPS, are responsible for maintaining law and order during gatherings and are authorised to use force when necessary. Intimidation is strictly prohibited, and should it occur, SAPS will take appropriate action.
“Additionally, damaging public property during a protest will result in legal consequences.”
