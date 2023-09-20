Plan to redevelop dilapidated Dan Qeqe Stadium criticised by councillors
A R60m proposal to develop the vandalised Dan Qeqe Stadium in Zwide was criticised by councillors at a sport, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting on Tuesday over concerns about insufficient information and a lack of consultations with teams that use the facility.
Councillors also questioned who would own the municipal land that houses the stadium if a deal was struck with the Development Bank of SA (DBSA) and Amandla NPO...
