Park off and enjoy the animals

There’s still time to enjoy the last few days of National Parks Week.
The 18th edition of SA’s much-loved conservation institution started on Monday and will run through to and include Friday.
The week grants free day visitor access to South Africans at most of SANParks' 21 parks.
Some Eastern Cape parks (such as Mountain Zebra, Camdeboo, Garden Route and Karoo, but not including Addo) will be extending the week to include the upcoming weekend.
The week was established to cultivate a sense of pride in SA’s natural heritage, in line with SANParks’ vision statement of “a sustainable national park system connecting society”.
The Colchester gate of the Addo Elephant National Park, the closest national park to Gqeberha, is 30 minutes away, and the self-drive option allows guests to explore the main game viewing area at their leisure.
The route meanders through several loops and past several waterholes.
A pit stop at Jack’s Picnic Site is a must.
While elephant sightings are practically guaranteed, be sure to also keep a look out for the rest of the big five, as well as more elusive animals like hyena and jackal.
Fortunately, despite the trail of destruction caused by the high seas at the weekend, the Garden Route national parks have also opted to continue with their plans to participate.
SANParks Garden Route spokesperson Phokela Lebea said the Tsitsikamma, Knysna and Wilderness national parks had been selected for visitors to enjoy a walk on the wild side.
“We are managing these parks on behalf of the people of SA,” Lebea said.
“We want them to know and contribute to the management of these natural assets, so it’s important that we invite them and ignite the love for them,” Lebea said.
The trio of parks offer unique experiences including a seahorse sanctuary in Knysna, a suspension bridge walk in Tsitsikamma and canoeing through Wilderness in addition to a host of other activities.
To book a visit or enjoy an activity at one of the participating parks, guests need to simply produce their SA identity books.
For individual dates and participating parks, click here.
Park off and enjoy the animals
18th National Parks Week aims to celebrate SA’s natural heritage in line with vision of sustainability connecting society
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
