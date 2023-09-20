×

News

Only pigs happy with Colchester water leak

Animals drink from resident’s flooded yard after municipality fails to fix broken meter

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 20 September 2023

Three weeks ago, a reported leak transformed Claude Gallant’s Colchester garden into an unexpected water source for pigs.

Clean water has continuously streamed from a broken Nelson Mandela Bay municipality smart meter, designed to regulate water usage, completely submerging Gallant’s property and now encroaching upon his neighbour’s land...

