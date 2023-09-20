Another Kariega couple were robbed of their valuables and even meat from their freezer when they became the latest victims in a recent spate of house robberies in the small town.
According to police reports, the couple were asleep in their Amos Street home in Valleisig, when they were awoken by two home invaders in their bedroom in the early hours of Wednesday.
“At about 2.30am, the complainant, 54, and his wife were asleep at their home in Amos Street.
“The complainant woke up and noticed two suspects in his room, one armed with a firearm and the other with a panga,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.
The culprits gained access to the house by removing the glass from a window in the living room, before waking the couple, tying them up and ransacking the house.
They fled with jewellery, cellphones, a television and meat.
Janse van Rensburg said a case of house robbery was under investigation.
This incident comes less than two weeks after a Kariega father, 36-year-old Gcobani Maya, was shot dead during a home invasion in Tolbos Street, Strelitzia Park.
An hour before his death, a house in Daniel Crescent, Scheepershoogte, was also robbed.
Not even the meat spared in Kariega home invasion
Image: SASUN1990/123RF
