Minibus crashes into surgery of murdered Gqeberha doctor
A minibus veered out of control and crashed into the medical practice of slain Gqeberha doctor Bantu Noqekwa on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the accident occurred at about 12.30pm and no injuries had been reported. ...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.