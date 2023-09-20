Eastern Cape’s Summer Season Campaign launched in style
Spotlight placed on province’s unexplored beauty and partnerships with business to ensure safety of tourists
Placing the spotlight on the untapped beauty of the Eastern Cape, and a partnership between the tourism sector and business to ensure the safety of visitors, the Summer Season Campaign got off to a colourful start on Tuesday.
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille was at the Pabala Private Nature Reserve in Hankey where, amid plenty of singing and dancing, she encouraged South Africans to explore their own country before jetting abroad for holidays...
