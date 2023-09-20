×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eastern Cape’s Summer Season Campaign launched in style

Spotlight placed on province’s unexplored beauty and partnerships with business to ensure safety of tourists

By Simtembile Mgidi - 20 September 2023

Placing the spotlight on the untapped beauty of the Eastern Cape, and a partnership between the tourism sector and business to ensure the safety of visitors, the Summer Season Campaign got off to a colourful start on Tuesday. 

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille was at the Pabala Private Nature Reserve in Hankey where, amid plenty of singing and dancing, she encouraged South Africans to explore their own country before jetting abroad for holidays...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Latest