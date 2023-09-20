×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cops accused of stealing cash from motorist on N12

By TimesLIVE - 20 September 2023
The motorist said he had saved R40,000 to buy a car engine. File photo.
The motorist said he had saved R40,000 to buy a car engine. File photo.
Image: everyonensk / 123rf

A motorist who saved cash for a big purchase was not going to take it lying down when his money was “confiscated” by police officers.

Two constables are under arrest for alleged theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Police spokesperson W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said the motorist was travelling with a friend on the N12 highway in Johannesburg when he was stopped by two officers in full uniform driving a marked police van.

The officers searched the vehicle and found R40,000 cash under a seat.

“The officers questioned the complainant about where he got the money and requested he produce a bank slip as proof of withdrawal. The complainant told the officers that he had saved the money over time to purchase a new engine for one of his vehicles.

“The officers are alleged to have confiscated the money and drove away with it.”

The motorist went to the Westonaria police station to open a case.

The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team made the arrests. The two officers are due in court on October 6.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Latest