Commission for Gender Equality slams university’s sexual harassment policy
The use of politically incorrect language in the sexual harassment policy of Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University has raised an alarm with the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).
The CGE is investigating gender transformation at tertiary institutions to monitor progress and assess internal policies, systems and equality programmes and the effectiveness of their strategies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.